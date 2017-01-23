Today’s Tigers Tidings

Wake up, wipe the cold out of your eyes and get ready, we’ve got some fresh Clemson Tigers news for you today!

ESPN recently released the final edition of their Top 50 college football players. There were four Clemson Tigers on the list including Deshaun Watson at No. 1.

Courtesy of the ESPN Staff

Despite being a true junior, Deshaun Watson was invited to participate in the 2017 Senior Bowl. Watson turned down the offer to focus on his preparations for the combine and 2017 NFL draft.

Dabo Swinney believes that Clemson will be back in a National Championship game sooner than later. Swinney recently stated “There’s no doubt in my mind that the best is yet to come for us.”

After losing the commitment of four-star running back Cordarrian Richardson, Clemson is back on the market looking for a running back. Dabo Swinney recently went on an in-home visit with four-star running back prospect Travis Etienne.

