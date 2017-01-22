Today’s Tigers tidings

The world of sports never sleeps, basketball season is in full swing, not to mention National Signing Day coming up. Grab your coffee, relax and catch up on all things Clemson.

The Clemson basketball team is struggling through conference play thus far. The Tigers are on a five game skid in the ACC, after losing to Rick Pitino’s Louisville Cardinals. The ACC is arguably the toughest conference in America right now, Clemson has their work cut out for them the rest of the season.

Deshaun Watson is hands down the best quarterback to ever play at Clemson and he may be the best overall player to ever come through Clemson when it’s all said and done. Recently, reports surfaced indicating that the Cleveland Browns are seriously considering drafting Deshaun Watson with one of their first round picks.

The Clemson football program recently took two huge losses. The Tigers have become known for their dominance on the defensive line. The two men responsible for Clemson’s resurgence up front are leaving. Defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks is retiring and defensive ends coach Marion Hobby accepted a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Clemson baseball team was recently ranked 15th in the latest preseason poll. While 15th is certainly good, in-state rival South Carolina is ranked 4th coming into the season. This baseball season should provide a heated match-up between the two talented teams.

