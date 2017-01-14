Today’s Tigers tidings

Here is the latest and greatest Clemson athletics news. Grab your coffee, get comfortable, and get your fix before you head to work.

The Clemson basketball team traveled to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech basketball team. The Tigers came into the game on a two game losing streak. Unfortunately, that streak was pushed to three against the Yellow Jackets. Clemson now sits 1-3 in ACC conference play.

Redshirt junior running back, Tyshon Dye announced his plans to transfer. Dye, a former four-star recruit has been buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Wayne Gallman and C.J Fuller due to injuries.

Matt Connolly discusses Dye’s decision to transfer.

Wilson recently released their special edition Clemson National Championship footballs. They come in three different types. They are an awesome idea for a gift, or just to remember Clemson’s special season.

“Clemsoning” was a term coined to describe the disastrous meltdowns that the Tigers previous experienced in big games. Over the past five seasons, Dabo Swinney has changed that narrative. Clemsoning is no longer synonyms with choking, rather, it belongs among terms such as perseverance, or triumph.

Chris Johnson explains.

Redshirt junior offensive guard, Tyrone Crowder announced his plans to return for his senior season. Crowder has been a mainstay on Clemson’s offensive line for the past two seasons. The Tigers offensive line will have no shortage of leadership come next season.

David Hood discusses Crowder’s decision to return to Clemson.

Be sure to check back each morning to get your daily fix of Clemson Tigers news!

This article originally appeared on