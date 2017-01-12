Today’s Tigers tidings

It’s time to start your day off right, here’s your daily dose of Clemson Tigers news. Today we’ve got some exciting Clemson football and basketball news for you.

On Clemson’s game winning drive in the National Championship, I know there were quite a few people asking the big man upstairs for a favor. The Piedmont United Methodist Church wasn’t shy about their affinity for Clemson, using the #ALLIN hashtag on their sign out front. You’ll love this sign.

Fred Cunningham details the story.

Clemson’s wide receiving core is losing two of the best to ever suit up in the orange and purple. Mike Williams and Artavis Scott both declared their intentions to forego their senior seasons and enter the 2017 NFL draft.

Tony Crumpton and Cole Thompson have the full details.

Tigernet | Mike Williams makes his NFL decision

USAtoday | Clemson WR Artavis Scott declares for the 2017 NFL draft

Clemson’s mens basketball team is headed to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Tech has won the last two meetings between the two, however, this years Clemson basketball team is much improved. The Tigers came up short against two ACC powers in UNC and Notre Dame.

The National Championship parade is set to be held this Saturday, January 14th. The festivities will begin at 9 am in downtown Clemson. Be sure to head out and enjoy Clemson’s incredible accomplishment!

The Greenville News gives all the vital information.

Clemson is king of the hill in college football, however, now the pressure that comes with being the champion will begin to mount. ESPN discusses Clemson’s climb to the top of college football and how Dabo Swinney will handle having a target on his back. The article also discusses the reputation of the ACC as a whole.

Andrea Adelson discusses this narrative.

