Today on Rocky Top: Vols Early Enrollees, Mostella’s Dismissal, Summitt Award

Tennessee football enrollees, details on Detrick Mostella’s dismissal, and a new award lead the Volunteers news on Rocky Top for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

Good morning to Rocky Top. With the country in the grip of January weather and the final rounds of the NFL Playoffs coming, updates continue to hit Vol Nation.

Even with Tennessee basketball coming off of another disappointing loss while the Lady Vols look to get back on track tonight, there is a variety of news to bring you.

In fact, some of the news to bring you today relates to yesterday’s basketball loss. And it’s not good news.

However, there is some more good football news to bring you, and we also have news surrounding a new award.

Let’s start with the good football news on Rocky Top.

Vols officially add early enrollees – Ryan Callahan, GoVols247

The five early enrollees from Tennessee’s 2017 recruiting class officially were added to the Vols’ roster Wednesday when they attended their first spring-semester classes in Knoxville. A program source confirmed Wednesday that offensive lineman Trey Smith, linebacker Shanon Reid, offensive lineman Riley Locklear, quarterback Will McBride and defensive end Deandre Johnson officially had enrolled at Tennessee.

Detrick Mostella cited for drug paraphernalia possession – Patrick Murray, WBIR

Vols junior guard Detrick Mostella has been dismissed from the basketball team for a violation of team rules, a Tennessee athletic department official confirmed to WBIR. Mostella, 23, faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, according to court records. According to an incident report from the University of Tennessee Police Department, Mostella was cited on December 14 after officers were called to a room in Volunteer Hall after someone reported the smell of marijuana and loud music.

Joan Cronan receives Pat Summitt Award – UTSports

Joan Cronan, former women’s athletics director at the University of Tennessee, has been named the first recipient of the newly established NCAA President’s Pat Summitt Award. Created this year, the Pat Summitt Award recognizes an individual in the Association’s membership for positively influencing college athletes and their experiences through the individual’s career-long commitment to advocating for college sports.

