Today on Rocky Top: Mark Helfrich, Jordan Bone, Vols Recruiting

Mark Helfrich to Tennessee rumors, Rick Barnes on Jordan Bone, and football recruiting headline the Volunteers news on Rocky Top for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

Happy back to work day everybody! Given the fact that New Year’s was on a Sunday, many people had Monday off. So now, it’s back to business, and that includes what’s happening on Rocky Top.

With football season coming to an end and basketball season in full swing, we have quite a few updates to bring you.

National Signing Day is now less than a month away. So football recruiting is huge right now.

Staff changes are also a part of the Vols’ conversation.

And we still have basketball news to bring you with the season in full swing. But let’s start with the staff rumors on Rocky Top.

Podcast: How Mark Helfrich could fit on Vols’ staff – Mike Griffith, SEC Country

Three of the Vols’ top juniors are reportedly going to declare for the NFL draft, so now the conversation has turned to how Butch Jones might adjust his staff. Former Oregon coach Mark Helfrich has been a popular name in the discussions, both from within the Knoxville sports community as well as the national perspective.

Rick Barnes: Jordan Bone has to earn more minutes – Grant Ramey, GoVols247

The progress of Jordan Bone’s left foot, the one in which a stress fracture cost him nine games over the last five weeks, has little to do with how many minutes he’ll play from game to game moving forward. That number, whether it rises or falls, depends on his play on the court. That’s it. Nothing more.

Tennessee football offers USC WR commitment Marlon Williams – Ryan Callahan, GoVols247

Southern California commitment Marlon Williams, a three-star wide receiver from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala., posted on his Twitter account that he received a scholarship offer Sunday from Tennessee. “Blessed to be offered by Tennessee #GoVols,” he tweeted.

