Today on Rocky Top: Football Bowl Updates, Vols Golf

Tennessee football bowl and player updates and golf stories headline the Volunteers news on Rocky Top for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

Happy Winter Solstice! It’s the shortest day of the year, which always sparked major holidays to bring light to the darkness. Rocky Top has certainly had its share of darkness in recent weeks.

As we get set to bring you the news in Knoxville, most of it centers around the Vols still getting ready for the Music City Bowl.

The football program is the big story right now, as the bowl game, recruiting, and the prospects of certain key players all factor into this period.

Basketball is still going on as well for both sports.

But for today’s news, we’re going to focus on the outdoor sports, starting with football.

Vols OL Venzell Boulware to miss bowl – Rhiannon Potkey of the Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tennessee redshirt freshman offensive lineman Venzell Boulware is academically ineligible and will miss the Music City Bowl. Tennessee coach Butch Jones made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Tennessee stars focusing on bowl game, not NFL Draft – Wes Rucker of 247Sports

Butch Jones admittedly doesn’t know the details in the situations involving Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey, so Tennessee’s coach said it wouldn’t be fair for him to comment on news of the LSU and Stanford stars choosing to sit out their team’s bowl games to get a head start of preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft. What Jones does know, though, is that none of his players who could be tempted to do something similar are going that route.

Two UT golfers to compete in South Beach International Amateur – UTSports

Tennessee’s Lorenzo Scalise and Hunter Wolcott are in action this week at the 2016 South Beach International Amateur, which runs Dec. 19-22 at Normandy Shorts Golf Club and Miami Beach Golf Club. Through two rounds, Scalise is tied for 21st at 3-under and Wolcott is tied for 184th at 10-over. The event features 209 amateur golfers from around the world. Monday’s first round was at Normandy Shores Golf Club. Miami Beach Golf Club hosts the remaining three rounds.

