Today on Rocky Top: Bowl Attendance, Vols Recruiting, Colin Cowherd

Attendance at the Music City Bowl, football recruiting, and Colin Cowherd on Butch Jones headline the Volunteers news on Rocky Top for Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

Happy first Friday in 2017 to everybody! Please stay safe with the insane snow in the south and the bitter cold that has gripped the entire country. On Rocky Top, with the January cold comes more football news.

That’s right, following a huge Tennessee Lady Vols victory Thursday night, the news on Friday mostly centers around football.

We’ve got another story about the last game Tennessee played, a recruiting update, and even a story about a talking head commenting on Butch Jones.

All of these things are intriguing to pay attention to.

But let’s begin with the look back at the Vols’ last game.

Music City Bowl among most attended – Mike Organ, Knoxville News Sentinel

The Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl had the fourth largest attendance of all the college football bowls this season, according to FBSchedules.com. A sellout crowd of 68,496 watched Tennessee beat Nebraska 38-24 on Friday at Nissan Stadium.

Texas QB Seth Washington commits to Vols as preferred walk-on – Ryan Callahan, GoVols247

Seth Washington of Episcopal School of Dallas announced Thursday night on his Twitter account that he has committed to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on. “Extremely honored and blessed to announce I will be furthering my education and athletic career at Univ. of Tennessee! #GBO,” he tweeted.

Colin Cowherd calls Butch Jones a ‘gym teacher’ – Rocky Top Insider

Nationally syndicated Fox radio and television host Colin Cowherd had some strong words about Tennessee coach Butch Jones on Thursday. Discussing Chip Kelly, who could be one of the hottest names on the college football coaching market next year if he’s still available after recently being fired by the San Francisco 49ers, Cowherd said that Tennessee should be a place that the former Oregon head coach should consider.

