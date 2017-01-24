Three-star cornerback D’Angelo Gunter commits to BYU football

The BYU football team got some good news today. Three-star cornerback/wide receiver prospect D’Angelo Gunter has committed to the Cougars.

Just a few days after Kalani Sitake and BYU football received a commitment from Langi Tuifua, the Cougars got more good news.

Thee-star cornerback/wide receiver D’Angelo Gunter is coming to Provo.

A product of Del Norte High School in San Diego, California, Gunter shows great speed and break on the ball. He certainly passes the eye test, and appears to be a real playmaker.

BYU football landed Gunter over Vanderbilt, Wyoming and New Mexico – among others.

Gunter becomes the 19th commit of Sitake’s 2017 recruiting class. He is one of seven three-star recruits in the class, according to 247Sports.

Gunter took an official visit to BYU back in November, and reports in early December suggested that Sitake and BYU made a great impression.

Want your voice heard? Join the Lawless Republic team!

BYU football is also in the running for a number of big-time prospects. Jay Tufele, Chaz Ah You and Oliver Martin are all still in play for the Cougars.

The full list of BYU’s current commits are as follows:

Four Stars:

Langi Tuifua – DE

Three Stars:

Jackson McChesney – RB

John Vaka – OT

Ben Bywater – LB

D’Angelo Gunter – CB

Bentley Hanshaw – TE

Isaac Rex – TE

Seleti Fevaleaki – DT

Two Stars:

Tyler Batty – DE

Ammon Hannemann – S

Preston Lewis – DE

Donovan Hanna – TE

Tariq Buchanan – WR

Tanner Baker – DE

Tongi Langi – CB

Seth Willis – OT

Keenan Ellis – WR

Ryan Rehkow – P

Unranked:

Paula Finau – OG

This article originally appeared on