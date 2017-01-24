Three-star cornerback D’Angelo Gunter commits to BYU football
The BYU football team got some good news today. Three-star cornerback/wide receiver prospect D’Angelo Gunter has committed to the Cougars.
Just a few days after Kalani Sitake and BYU football received a commitment from Langi Tuifua, the Cougars got more good news.
Thee-star cornerback/wide receiver D’Angelo Gunter is coming to Provo.
A product of Del Norte High School in San Diego, California, Gunter shows great speed and break on the ball. He certainly passes the eye test, and appears to be a real playmaker.
BYU football landed Gunter over Vanderbilt, Wyoming and New Mexico – among others.
Gunter becomes the 19th commit of Sitake’s 2017 recruiting class. He is one of seven three-star recruits in the class, according to 247Sports.
Gunter took an official visit to BYU back in November, and reports in early December suggested that Sitake and BYU made a great impression.
BYU football is also in the running for a number of big-time prospects. Jay Tufele, Chaz Ah You and Oliver Martin are all still in play for the Cougars.
The full list of BYU’s current commits are as follows:
Four Stars:
Langi Tuifua – DE
Three Stars:
Jackson McChesney – RB
John Vaka – OT
Ben Bywater – LB
D’Angelo Gunter – CB
Bentley Hanshaw – TE
Isaac Rex – TE
Seleti Fevaleaki – DT
Two Stars:
Tyler Batty – DE
Ammon Hannemann – S
Preston Lewis – DE
Donovan Hanna – TE
Tariq Buchanan – WR
Tanner Baker – DE
Tongi Langi – CB
Seth Willis – OT
Keenan Ellis – WR
Ryan Rehkow – P
Unranked:
Paula Finau – OG
