Three Reasons Duke Football Will Return to Postseason Next Year

Duke Football did not appear in a bowl game this season for the first time in five years, but here are three reasons the Blue Devils will return to the postseason next year.

The 2016-17 college football season is officially over after an all-time national championship game in a rematch between Clemson and Alabama. The ACC also dominated bowl games during this postseason posting an NCAA-best record compared to other Power 5 conferences. Unfortunately for Duke fans, many felt the pain of missing out on the postseason this year. The Blue Devils struggled this season finishing 4-8 due to injuries, inconsistent play, a tough schedule, and a freshman quarterback.

Duke recorded their first bowl win since 1961 in the 2015 Pinstripe Bowl with a clutch overtime performance against Indiana. The Blue Devils had high expectations coming into this season after the postseason victory, but were unable to keep the momentum for the program. The team was also unable to build off of upsets of Notre Dame and UNC as well as close losses to Louisville and Northwestern to become bowl-eligible in 2016.

Things won’t get much easier for Duke next season with scheduled non-conference games against Northwestern and Baylor in addition to ACC Coastal Division opponents and an expected matchup against Florida State. Despite another difficult schedule, here are three reasons why David Cutcliffe and Duke Football can make it back to a bowl game in 2017:

3. Coastal Division foes lose key players

It appears the ACC Coastal will be up for grabs again next season with many of the division’s top players leaving early for the NFL or graduating. Virginia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina will lose talented starting quarterbacks Jerod Evans, Brad Kaaya, Nate Peterman, Justin Thomas, and Mitch Trubisky. The Hokies will also lose their top wide receiver Isaiah Ford. UNC and Pitt will lose their leading rushers Elijah Hood and former ACC Player of the Year James Conner. In other words, there will be many teams undergoing transitions offensively in the Coastal division. Hopefully Duke can take advantage of this and earn a few extra conference wins.

2. Joe Giles-Harris and Ben Humphreys

Duke Football will lose several key players on defense next season, most notable cornerback Breon Borders. However, the Blue Devils had three players earn All-ACC honors last season and two of them are returning and primed for huge seasons. Linebackers Ben Humphreys and Joe Giles-Harris played key roles for the Blue Devils this past season combining for 213 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 fumble recoveries. If all goes well in the offseason and these two players continue their improvement, they can potentially return to be the top linebacker duo in the conference next season.

1. Experience of Daniel Jones and the offense

The main reason the Blue Devils can advance to the postseason next year hinges on the improvement of Daniel Jones. Despite Duke’s struggles last season, Jones showed flashes of excellence last season. As a freshman, he was able to make plays with deep passes, short routes, and as a runner. Once he gains more confidence, consistency, and help on the offensive line, he will be a major factor for the Blue Devils. Jones also has reliable targets returning including running back Shaun Wilson, wide receivers T.J. Rahming, Chris Taylor, and tight end Daniel Helm. Additionally, dynamic recruit Scott Bracey should be available to play after returning from injury.

