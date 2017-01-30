Three-peat: Montana leads FCS in attendance average

(STATS) – The Montana Grizzlies finished with what program history would say is a subpar record this past season, but attendance at Washington-Grizzly Stadium was still booming.

The Big Sky Conference program led the FCS in average attendance for the third straight season, drawing 25,217 to each of its six home games. That was down slightly from the 2015 regular-season average of 25,733, but up overall when including the Griz’s one playoff game that season.

This past season, there were no playoffs in Missoula as the Griz finished 6-5 in coach Bob Stitt’s second season.

Still, their average attendance was higher than 47 FBS programs from the Group of 5 conferences and lower-tier independents.

After Montana, the NCAA statistics website reflects the rest of the FCS top 10 in average attendance as: national champion James Madison (19,844, eight games), Florida A&M (19,710, four), Jackson State (19,660, five), North Dakota State (18,556, nine), Montana State (17,907, six), Jacksonville State (17,576, seven), Delaware (16,478, five), Liberty (16,377, six) and Grambling State (16,335, two).