Three Overlooked Players Arkansas Football Could Use Today

Arkansas football recruiting is almost over but here are three recruits the Hogs could really use.

Each year, countless recruits are overlooked by programs including the Arkansas football program. Bielema has built his image at Arkansas for recruiting the “Uncommon Man” but he too has missed out. These three players would be perfect for what he’s building at Arkansas.

If you are reading this, then chances are you already have an idea of what recruiting looks like in Louisiana. It’s absolutely crazy the level of talent coming out of this state. When you have that much talent, some of it is gonna get missed, though.

Recruiting sites are expensive and some families can’t afford “the process”, which is big site profiles and football camps. A guy from Louisiana is working on helping those diamonds in the rough.

Many of my readers either follow or have heard of TJ LSU Dad. Well TJ has partnered with NFL Draft Diamonds to get some talented young men who are overlooked by schools, to a program that could use their talents. Whether it be because their families couldn’t afford the sites and camps or they went to the wrong camps (which happens A LOT), these young men deserve a shot.

Arkansas struggled badly on defense last season. So much so that they have a brand spanking new defensive coordinator with Paul Rhoads taking the reigns. Not only did they change the DC but they are even changing the entire scheme that the defense runs.

Going from the 4-3 to the 3-4 scheme takes a guy off the d-line and puts in an extra linebacker. These linebackers have to be more than just hard hitters, they have got to have speed and situational awareness. The defensive line must be the same. Speed and strength are of absolute importance here. I think that these three uncut diamonds could shine at Arkansas in this new scheme.

Chance Atkins

Because of his academic transcripts Chance Atkins has been accepted to: LSU

LaTech

Southeastern

Southern in BR

Nicholls State

McNeese pic.twitter.com/sLrsTzhqTB — TJ LSU DAD (@tj_lsudad) January 22, 2017

Chance Atkins is good. Like really good. Not only could he help Arkansas in the secondary but he could also help on the special teams. Atkins does punt and kickoff returning as well. Arkansas could use this guy asap.

Meet Chance Atkins – GPA 3.3 & ACT 21 I watched this kid score on Punt Return and Pick off a pass – same game! GAME CHANGER! OFFER HIM! pic.twitter.com/XlLAGQ9PWU — TJ LSU DAD (@tj_lsudad) January 23, 2017

Kage Hendrix

Kage Hendrix is a defensive tackle/guard that I think could be an impact player at Arkansas. Especially if he were under a coach with a passion for technique and fundamentals like new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads. Hendrix might be one of those guys you develop during a redshirt year and turn him into a beast, but either way, Arkansas could use him.

I have the perfect DTACKLE for next season! KAGE HENDRIX #BamavsClemson @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/R5rk7BESdW — TJ LSU DAD (@tj_lsudad) January 10, 2017

James Evins

I hate to play favorites here but I have fallen in love with watching James Evins play. Remember when I said when going to a 3-4 scheme, speed is an absolute must? Here’s the perfect prototype for a guy built to play in a Power 5 3-4. Evins runs a 4.4 which gives him the speed to maintain gap control and can hit like Bobby Boucher from the Waterboy. If I had to pick one kid from these three, it would have to be Evins given how well he would fit in at Arkansas. This is an immediate impact player.

Need Safety / LB help? Meet James "Dark Knight" Evins For recruiting information please contact his mom @7_chocolategirl pic.twitter.com/KNa2830MR3 — TJ LSU DAD (@tj_lsudad) December 30, 2016

After watching these three guys on film, how excited would you be to see this trio take the field in Razorback red on Saturday? I think all three of these overlooked players would fit in great with what Paul Rhoads plans to do here in Arkansas.

In a state overrun with talent, it’s easy to see how some kids get overlooked each year. They will probably get offers from somewhere, I just hope to see them get into a program that can see and develop their talent for the next level. Let me know what you think about these guys and if you have any questions about them, give @TJ_lsudad a shout on twitter. Woo pig!

