Three Georgia Bulldogs who shouldn’t have left school early for the pros

Isaiah McKenzie is leaving and Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Lorenzo Carter, Dominick Sanders and Davin Bellamy are remaining Georgia Bulldogs for one more year

Leaving early is a big decision that all great college football and basketball players must make. For some the decision paid off, they had a long and prosperous careers in the NFL or NBA. But others left school before they were ready and their careers never quite took off.

Here are five former Georgia Bulldogs would should have stuck around in Athens for at least one more season.

Travis Leslie and Trey Thompkins

In 2010 and 2011 Leslie and Thompkins were two of the hottest players in the SEC. Leslie was making dunks that reminded the Bulldog Nation of the Human Highlight Reel Dominique Wilkins, while Thompkins was a force down-low and was consistent at mid-range shooting.

Together they led Georgia back to the NCAA Tournament in Coach Mark Fox’s second year in Athens. When Dustin Ware returning and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope joining the roster, Georgia looked ready to make another, stronger run back to March Madness.

But that would not happen. Leslie and Thompkins both left for the NBA Draft and both were selected by the Los Angeles Clippers. Neither are in the NBA now. They are however playing in Europe so at least they’re still playing professionally.

But one more year could have helped both players are a ton. Thompkins was criticized for the shape he was in before the draft while many analysts thought that Leslie should have stayed the entire time.

Knowshon Moreno

As a freshman in 2007, Knowshon Moreno was arguably the best player in the SEC. Georgia has always been referred to as Running Back U, but besides Musa Smith in 2002, Georgia hadn’t had a 1,000 yard rusher since Garrison Hearst in 1992.

But no Georgia running back had consecutive 1,000-yard years since Herschel Walker from 1980-1982. With over 1,300 yards in 2007 and 1,400 in 2008, Moreno accomplished what had not been done in over 25 years in Athens.

Because of that, Moreno felt as though he was ready for the NFL after only two seasons and he was taken 12th overall in 2009. His career since then hasn’t been terrible. He had 3,616 yards from 2009 up until his career threatening injury in 2014. But he only has one 1,000 yards season and has never been a consistent starter.

Moreno did nit seem ready for the NFL early on. His last year at Georgia was great statistically, but in some ways was underwhelming. In Georgia’s three losses in 2008, Moreno didn’t rush for 1,000 yards. His numbers in 2008 also weren’t a big jump from 2007 when he began the season behind Thomas Brown.

Moreno never missed time in 2008 and while Matthew Stafford was great in 2008, Moreno never commanded more carries over Stafford’s attempts. His 2008 season did not seen much progression from 2007. That probably affected his first few years in the NFL negatively.

