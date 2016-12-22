Three former Georgia Bulldogs named to Pro Bowl

On Tuesday the NFL announced the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2017 Pro Bowl, and three former Bulldogs made the cut.

The AFC has two UGA alums on the team, while the NFC has one.

A.J. Green

The Cincinnati wideout will be making his sixth Pro Bowl appearance in his sixth season in the NFL. Green’s sixth selection ties him with Brandon Marshall for third among active wide receivers. Only Larry Fitzgerald and Andre Johnson have more.

In 2016, Green has 66 receptions for 964 yards and four touchdowns. He has missed the Bengals’ last four games, but is said to be available to return in week 16. He is just 36 yards away from eclipsing the 1,000 yard mark in 2016, which he has done in every season of his NFL career.

Geno Atkins

The Bengals’ defensive tackle has been one of the best in the league since he entered the NFL in 2010. Now in his seventh season in the NFL, Atkins has been named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time. His five selections now tie him with Vince Wilfork, Haloti Ngata, and Ndamukong Suh for the most among active defensive tackles.

In 2016, Atkins has 28 total tackles and 7.5 sacks. Atkins’ 50.5 career sacks are the second most among active defensive tackles, trailing only the Saints’ Kevin Williams, whose spent some of his career playing defensive end.

Thomas Davis

Now in his 11th season in the NFL, Davis has been named to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season and the second time overall in his career. At the age of 33, Davis’ career has seen a lot of obstacles. He overcame three ACL injuries, but now has finally become the all-pro linebacker he was anticipated to be after being drafted 14th overall in 2005.

In 2016, Davis has totalled 92 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. He is just eight tackles away from surpassing the 100-tackle mark for the fifth consecutive season and sixth overall.

