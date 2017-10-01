Third-quarter rally lifts Brown over Rhode Island 24-21 (Sep 30, 2017)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Darius Daies ran for two scores, Thomas Linta threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Isaac Whitney, and Brown scored 21 unanswered third-quarter points to beat Rhode Island 24-21 on Saturday and win the 36th annual Governor’s Cup.

Trailing 14-3 at halftime after the Rams (1-4) converted two fumbles into scores, Brown (2-1) closed to 14-10 on Daies’ 22-yard scoring run. Linta capped Brown’s next drive with an 18-yard scoring strike to Whitney. Linta finished 18 of 47 for 226 yards with an interception.

Daies, 95 yards on 16 carries, added insurance with a 7-yard scoring run, but the Rams closed to 24-21 early in the fourth quarter when Tyler Harris hit Aaron Parker with an 11-yard TD pass. It was Parker’s seventh TD reception in as many games, tying the school record.

Rhode Island had a chance to tie it, but C.J. Carrick missed a 39-yard field goal with 5:31 to play, and Brown’s final drive was kept alive by a pass interference penalty on third and 8.

The Rams took control early, cashing in on Brown fumbles. Harold Cooper’s 54-yard, first-quarter TD run was set up by Momodou Mbye’s recovery of a fumble on a muffed punt return. Mike Ezirike’s recovery of a Linta’s fumble led to Harris’ 19 yard TD pass to Khayri Denny on the following play.

Harris was 28 of 46 for 298 yards, becoming the 11th quarterback in school history to throw for 1,000 yards in the first five games of the season.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25