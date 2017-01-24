The Miami Hurricanes Entire 2017 Football Schedule is Out

The ACC released the 2017 football schedule earlier today. Miami will begin conference play September 16 at Florida State. That’s much earlier than this past season. Miami had three non-conference games and a bye week before starting ACC play on October 1, 2016

We already knew the Hurricanes non-conference schedule. They will play Bethune-Cookman in the season opener September 2 at Hard Rock Stadium before traveling to Arkansas State on September 9.

The week after playing Florida State, the Hurricanes will host Toledo before travelling to Duke on September 29 in a Friday night game. They have a bye the following week before getting into the meat of the ACC schedule.

This is the earliest the Hurricanes and Seminoles will meet since 2009. They met in the opener that year, a 38-34 Miami win. Canes Warning’s partner site Sports Illustrated has FSU at their early preseason number four team heading into 2017.

The schedule is a bit more forgiving this coming season. They don’t have a stretch like 2016 when the played Florida State, North Carolina, at Virginia Tech and at Notre Dame. Miami lost all four games and fell from tenth in the country to out of the rankings until they defeated West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl in December.

The 2017 schedule is out: pic.twitter.com/aKx5j3nQzt — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) January 24, 2017

The game against Duke is the first of two Friday games this season. The Hurricanes travel to Pittsburgh in the season finale the day after Thanksgiving. Miami will also host Georgia Tech on Thursday October 12.

Miami will begin the 2017 season with just two home games in the first six weeks. The game against Georgia Tech then begins a stretch of five home games in six weeks. Syracuse visits Hard Rock Stadium nine days after Georgia Tech before the Hurricanes take to the road to play at North Carolina.

The trip to Chapel Hill is followed by three straight home games against Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Virginia. Miami is fortunate to avoid Clemson and Louisville again. Syracuse replaces North Carolina State as the ‘Canes crossover game with the Atlantic Division in addition to the annual game with Florida State.

Eight of Miami’s opponents are the same as 2016, including all four of their losses. Miami beat Virginia, Pittsburgh, Duke and Georgia Tech in 2016. They lost to Notre Dame, FSU, Virginia Tech and UNC.

Notre Dame is the only non-conference game that stays the same. Arkansas State, Toledo and Bethune-Cookman are all new to the Hurricanes schedule in 2017.

Miami’s trip to Jonesboro, AR to face the Red Wolves is a return trip from Ark St’s visit to Miami in 2014. The Hurricanes won that game 41-20. Miami won their other meeting with the Red Wolves 42-10 in 1997 at the Orange Bowl.

Playing in Jonesboro should be a similar experience to Miami’s game in Boone, NC to face Appalachian State this past season. It’s likely to be the biggest game in school history, much like it was for App State.

The game against Toledo is the first of a home and home series. Miami will play at Toledo in 2018. The Hurricanes won the only previous meeting with Toledo in 1987, 24-14.

Miami won all three meetings with B-C. They pounded the Wildcats 45-0 in 2015 in what would become Al Golden’s last season opener as Miami Head Coach. The teams have met three times total with Miami winning all three by a combined score of 128-14.

Miami faces another daunting schedule in 2017. The ACC was arguably the best conference in the country in 2017, but the balance of power lies in the Atlantic Division. SI placed the Canes 23rd in their early season rankings. They are the only Coastal Team in SI’s rankings. Can Mark Richt and the Canes live up to that and win their first division title?

