The Latest: University reviewing athletics policy after suit

CLEVELAND (AP) The Latest on a lawsuit filed by a Youngstown State University football player convicted of rape as a teen (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Youngstown State University says it will review its policies on athletics and other student activities following the settlement of a lawsuit with a football player convicted of rape as a teen.

Steubenville resident Ma’lik Richmond sued the university after they allowed him to join the team and then told him he couldn’t play this season.

An attorney for Richmond says he’ll remain on the football team under the deal announced Monday. The university says Richmond will undergo unspecified training as part of the agreement.

Richmond had been told in August that he couldn’t play after a student circulated a petition to keep him off the team.

Richmond filed suit against his school Sept. 13. A judge issued a temporary order the next day allowing Richmond to play.

—

10:15 a.m.

Youngstown State University has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with a football player convicted of rape as a teen who sued after the Ohio school allowed him to join the team and then told him he couldn’t play this season.

—

This story has been corrected to reflect that the university will pay for outstanding court costs, not ”legal costs”, as previously reported.