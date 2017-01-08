The Funniest Najee Harris To Alabama Reactions

#1 recruit in the nation Najee Harris has picked Alabama, and the reactions on social media, from fans and experts alike, are hilarious.

Najee Harris shows up at Alabama, hilarity of course ensues online thanks to fans and experts alike.

Najee Harris to Alabama. Hard to imagine getting a player like that without hosting 32 satellite camps. — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) January 8, 2017

That’s a Harburn.

Here's a pic of a couple of things Michigan doesn't have. #NajeeHarris pic.twitter.com/d6AUorie4R — Bamaman18 (@BOLBamaman18) January 8, 2017

Facts are facts.

Ah, and here come the 'we're just fine without Najee Harris' from Michigan fans. Bless their hearts. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) January 8, 2017

We don’t need Najee, we almost won a bowl game!

The winners in the Najee Harris recruitment? Alabama, Najee, and Michigan recuiting pay sites. Lol. — Jamaal Bryant (@Jamaal1124) January 8, 2017

The recruitment sites are always the winners aren’t they?

Wolverine is over Jean Grey, he only has eyes for Najee Harris now.

I don’t’ know what this is… I just felt the need to share it.

Najee Harris + Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama is going to be crazy. Think Tim Tebow, only if he had a superstar RB w/him and was more likable. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) January 8, 2017

Less likely to cry probably.

Najee Harris just curved the entire michigan fan base — Spencer McFarlane (@SpencerMcFarlae) January 8, 2017

The kids say being “curved” is a bad thing.

Maybe he won’t pull the ball away next time Jim, have some faith. (He totally will.)

The look of a Michigan man whose predictions didn’t come true.

Live look at Jim Harbaugh waiting at for Najee Harris to arrive today…#TheTownIsThatWay pic.twitter.com/LTP0J5uMsD — ADA〽️ (@MaizeBlue4Life) January 8, 2017

Poor Harbaugh, waiting on the great pumpkin.

"Michigan NEEDS Najee Harris!!!"

/Najee enrolls at Alabama.

"Michigan is FINE at RB w/o Harris!" — Zachary Ross (@zross12) January 8, 2017

Ain’t that always the way it is?

For months if I used the words "Michigan" or "Najee" in a tweet a Michigan troll magically appeared. Hasn't happened today. ???? — rtr (@AppreciatesNick) January 8, 2017

Funny how that works isn’t it?

Michigan fans are so hurt & Najee doesn't have social media so they can't lash out at him ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/6cXLm3Oni1 — 21 Saban (@WhoisWilks) January 8, 2017

After seeing the things that Michigan fans tweeted at their own Jabrill Peppers it’s probably for the best that Najee Harris doesn’t have a social media account.

You can see why Michigan fans were so upset to miss out on Najee though, he may be the highest ranked recruit in the history of Alabama, and that’s saying something. Of course this isn’t counting players who didn’t get star rankings because there were no star rankings in their day. It’s still very impressive considering the talent that Nick Saban has brought into Alabama during the last few years.

Click here if you want to see tweets from Michigan fans who were losing their minds online over Najee choosing Alabama.

What do you think? Do you think Najee will do big things at Bama? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

This article originally appeared on