The Funniest Najee Harris To Alabama Reactions

#1 recruit in the nation Najee Harris has picked Alabama, and the reactions on social media, from fans and experts alike, are hilarious.

Najee Harris shows up at Alabama, hilarity of course ensues online thanks to fans and experts alike.

That’s a Harburn.

Facts are facts.

We don’t need Najee, we almost won a bowl game!

The recruitment sites are always the winners aren’t they?

Wolverine is over Jean Grey, he only has eyes for Najee Harris now.

I don’t’ know what this is… I just felt the need to share it.

Less likely to cry probably.

The kids say being “curved” is a bad thing.

Maybe he won’t pull the ball away next time Jim, have some faith. (He totally will.)

The look of a Michigan man whose predictions didn’t come true.

Poor Harbaugh, waiting on the great pumpkin.

Ain’t that always the way it is?

Funny how that works isn’t it?

After seeing the things that Michigan fans tweeted at their own Jabrill Peppers it’s probably for the best that Najee Harris doesn’t have a social media account.

You can see why Michigan fans were so upset to miss out on Najee though, he may be the highest ranked recruit in the history of Alabama, and that’s saying something. Of course this isn’t counting players who didn’t get star rankings because there were no star rankings in their day. It’s still very impressive considering the talent that Nick Saban has brought into Alabama during the last few years.

Click here if you want to see tweets from Michigan fans who were losing their minds online over Najee choosing Alabama.

What do you think? Do you think Najee will do big things at Bama? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

More from Bama Hammer

This article originally appeared on