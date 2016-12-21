Taking a look at the effect James Washington and Mason Rudolph will have by staying at Oklahoma State for their senior seasons.

It’s been a hotly debated topic all for all of bowl season among Big 12 fans. Would Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington return for their senior seasons. According to News OK, both players are expected to return for the 2017 college football season. This is the biggest news that has come out for OK State since the end of the regular season.

If Rudolph had entered the draft his stock would have been very shaky. He has the size and arm strength to play at the NFL level. However, it was known that Rudolph would benefit from staying another season at OK State to develop. His intermediate throwing accuracy still needs work as does his confidence during road games.

James Washington and Mason Rudolph are expected to return for their senior seasons sources tell The Oklahoman ????????☑ #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/9VKt9rfnGA — Boone Pickens State (@Pokes_State) December 20, 2016

It’s a little more confusing why Washington is returning for his senior season. His draft stock is probably as high as it is going to get. Yet, Rudolph’s decision to stay combined with the overall talent level on the roster for the Pokes likely played into Washington’s decision to stay.

The news of Rudolph staying is good because it gives OK State another year to figure out its future quarterback situation. They have a four-star quarterback Spencer Sanders committed to their 2018 class. Sanders could be the future QB for the Cowboys offense after Rudolph leaves for the NFL.

Moreover, Washington adds another quality receiver to what will be one of the best receiving corps in college football next season. Chris Lacy, Marcell Ateman, and Dillon Stoner are other names to watch on the Cowboys receiving corps in 2017.

During the regular season, Rudolph threw for 3,777 yards, 25 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Rudolph also added six rushing touchdowns.

Washington is in the midst of his best season statistically. He posted 1,237 receiving yards, nine touchdowns, and 18.7 yards per catch, with 66 receptions.

Rudolph and Washington formed one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the country over the past two seasons. Getting them back for another season will be invaluable. If OK State can pull out a victory in the Alamo Bowl, which would likely earn them a top 10 finish, they will likely be ranked in the top 10 entering 2017.

