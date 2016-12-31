The Best Tweets Of The Peach Bowl

There were a lot of fantastic and funny quips made during the Peach Bowl today, here are some of our favorites.

Not everyone is on Twitter, so we like to collect the funniest tweets from each Alabama game and share them with you here on the site. Twitter really does make football even more fun in our opinion, and looking at these hilarious tweets we think you’ll see why.

I believe the Alabama head coach and his OC will have a come to Jesus meeting at halftime. Run the ball — Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) December 31, 2016

We all wanted Lane to run the dang ball.

This sums up the Peach Bowl: Washington had 12 players on the field and Browning still had to run for his life and throw the ball away. — Jon Solomon (@JonSolomonCBS) December 31, 2016

Who beats a team with too many players on the field? Alabama does.

Nick Saban just said "happy new year" but all I heard was "jesus I could be out recruiting y'all" — HAPPY MOO YEAR (@edsbs) January 1, 2017

The process is serious business.

NICK SABAN: Lane, can you pass the asparagus, please?

LANE KIFFIN: (loudly opens bag of fun size Snickers) — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) December 31, 2016

All we wanted was some runs Lane, we didn’t need the cute stuff today.

RELEASE THE BO — Drunk Nick Saban (@DrunkSaban) December 31, 2016

You don’t want the Bo released on you.

do you think nick saban ever gets bored of being a college football overlord — Lana Berry (@Lana) December 31, 2016

It’s good to be the king.

Wouldn't want to be the customer to clog the toilet at Nick Saban's hypothetical Dairy Queen — B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 31, 2016

You’re messing up the process of the Dairy Queen.

Saban was rightfully upset with the Alabama offense at times.

well you got bama pic.twitter.com/axVtzZzB2z — SB✯Nation CFB (@SBNationCFB) December 31, 2016

You asked for it.

Indeed it is.

SOMEONE PLEASE ADOPT THIS DOG THAT THE ALABAMA DEFENSE ABUSED.

Bo just opened a can of peaches. pic.twitter.com/y49LsULIpR — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 31, 2016

Deadwood jokes will always make our list.

I could of be Off Coordinator. (So could you) — Ascot Friday (@Ascot_Friday) December 31, 2016

Just give the ball to Bo, job done.

Feel like I've seen this episode of Alabama football before. — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) December 31, 2016

It’s ok, this is one of my favorite episodes.

That was 69 yards after contact, BTW. — Travis Reier (@travisreier) December 31, 2016

Just because you get a hand on Bo doesn’t mean he’s going to stop.

THE TRACTOR CAN’T BE HELD BACK.

SERIOUSLY, SEND OUT AN AMBER ALERT ON BO. DID HE GET TAKEN AT HALFTIME?! — Merry Cambro to all (@CambroLiving) December 31, 2016

Lane finally remembered that he was around.

This is Jonathan Allen. If you're going against him on the football field, chances are you're in big, big trouble. pic.twitter.com/mOE7ZCcfx4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 31, 2016

You do not.

The new stadium looks like what would happen if @Dyson made a toilet. pic.twitter.com/BIG2ppFS2P — Landon Howell (@landonhowell) December 31, 2016

I will miss the Georgia Dome myself, this was a great Peach Bow, but it won’t be the same without the old girl.

I am one with the force and the force is with me — Ben Blackerby (@TheBlackerby) December 31, 2016

Chant this when you’re fighting the Empire or Alabama is kicking a field goal.

And here comes Bo Scarbrough pic.twitter.com/UeU4zHg1BP — The Ostrich (@ALostrich) December 31, 2016

So perfect.

Alabama crashes the Washington parade with a 24-7 victory in the #PeachBowl pic.twitter.com/YYu6UKYrD0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2016

Alabama plus Animal House is always going to equal a win.

Be sure to also check out the best angry fan tweets from the Peach Bowl. Some of the Huskies are very angry.

What do you think? What was your favorite tweet from the Peach Bowl? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

