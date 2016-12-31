The Best Tweets Of The Peach Bowl

There were a lot of fantastic and funny quips made during the Peach Bowl today, here are some of our favorites.

Not everyone is on Twitter, so we like to collect the funniest tweets from each Alabama game and share them with you here on the site. Twitter really does make football even more fun in our opinion, and looking at these hilarious tweets we think you’ll see why.

We all wanted Lane to run the dang ball.

Who beats a team with too many players on the field? Alabama does.

The process is serious business.

All we wanted was some runs Lane, we didn’t need the cute stuff today.

You don’t want the Bo released on you.

It’s good to be the king.

You’re messing up the process of the Dairy Queen.

Saban was rightfully upset with the Alabama offense at times.

You asked for it.

Indeed it is.

SOMEONE PLEASE ADOPT THIS DOG THAT THE ALABAMA DEFENSE ABUSED.

Deadwood jokes will always make our list.

Just give the ball to Bo, job done.

It’s ok, this is one of my favorite episodes.

Just because you get a hand on Bo doesn’t mean he’s going to stop.

THE TRACTOR CAN’T BE HELD BACK.

Lane finally remembered that he was around.

You do not.

I will miss the Georgia Dome myself, this was a great Peach Bow, but it won’t be the same without the old girl.

Chant this when you’re fighting the Empire or Alabama is kicking a field goal.

So perfect.

Alabama plus Animal House is always going to equal a win.

Be sure to also check out the best angry fan tweets from the Peach Bowl. Some of the Huskies are very angry.

What do you think? What was your favorite tweet from the Peach Bowl? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

