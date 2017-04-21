The Audible Podcast: Tom Herman’s pricey new Texas locker room, more spring visits & The Mailbag

Bruce and Stew discuss Bruce’s visit to Texas, where he talked to Tom Herman about his new — and very expensive — locker room and how it helps with recruiting (1:00); Stew’s visit to Oregon and his conversation with Willie Taggart (8:00); Could Tennessee QB Josh Dobbs sneak into the first round (18:00); And your emails answered in The Mailbag (31:00).

