The ACC is Making an Impact in All College Sports

The Atlantic Coast Conference is not only making a case for the best conference in college football and basketball, but other NCAA sports as well.

Many fans are aware of the Duke Blue Devils’ struggles in football and currently men’s basketball, but one part of the problem is the growing depth and difficulty of competition in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Charlotte Observer featured a great piece on the ACC, which has shown it’s one of the top conferences throughout NCAA Division I sports.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford had this to say about the conference after the Clemson Tigers defeated Alabama to win the national title:

“The overall success our league is experiencing has been a long time in the making and is a testament to the commitment of our schools to achieving and maintaining a high standard of excellence…The football success, over the last four years or so, coupled with retaining our place as one of the marquee basketball leagues in the country and continued success in our Olympic sports, has put us in probably the strongest position we have ever enjoyed as a league.”

Specifically for Duke, other programs have been very successful in NCAA competition in 2016-17. The rowing team appeared in the program’s first NCAA Championship race. Duke Baseball earned their first NCAA Tournament bid in over 50 years. Women’s golf had an excellent season with a Blue Devil winning the NCAA title. The women’s field hockey team had a historic regular season. The Blue Devils’ men’s soccer team showed improvements after a couple of huge upsets over highly ranked teams and women’s soccer also had a successful season.

Currently, Duke Women’s Basketball has greatly improved from last season’s issues, men’s lacrosse will add the top-ranked freshman class. And that doesn’t even count the numerous individual Blue Devils who earned All-ACC and All-America awards and accolades for their respective teams.

Make sure to check out the full article from the Charlotte Observer here. Stay tuned to see how Duke and Atlantic Coast Conference athletic teams perform for the remainder of the academic year!

