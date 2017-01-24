The 2017 Syracuse Football Schedule Is Officially Released
To make a long story short, the Syracuse football team will have one of the toughest schedules in all of college football, yet again.
Including the 11 ACC teams that went to bowl games, no ACC team will face fewer than seven opponents that went to bowls in 2016, while eight teams will face eight or more opponents that played in the postseason with Syracuse (11) playing the most.
But specifically here’s what we have:
- Central Connecticut State, September 2nd
- Middle Tennessee State, September 9th
- Central Michigan, September 16th
- @ LSU, September 23rd
- @ NC State, September 30th
- Pittsburgh, October 7th
- Clemson, October 13th (Friday)
- @ Miami, October 21st
- @ Florida State, November 4th
- Wake Forest, November 11th
- @ Louisville, November 18th
- Boston College, November 25th
Some more ACC news, notes, and quotes:
- ACC teams will play 26 games against nonconference opponents that went to bowl games in 2016, the second-highest total among Power Five conferences.
- ACC teams will play more games against nonconference teams (7) that were ranked in last year’s final Associated Press Top 25 than any other Power Five conference.
- Syracuse will also face five teams from the final AP poll in LSU (No. 13), Clemson, Florida State, Miami and Louisville.
- ACC teams will play more games (22) against Power Five nonconference teams than any of its peer conferences.
- The ACC will also have a higher percentage (.393) of its nonconference games against Power Five opponents than any other league.
- ACC teams will play seven nonconference games against teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2017, which ties for the most among Power Five conferences.
All of this information was provided by the, “Official Press Release of the ACC 2017 Schedule.” Here are some initial thoughts looking at the schedule.
Very much like the basketball team this season, the home slate is where Dino Babers and company will make or break their season. Out of the seven home games, off the bat, six of them are realistically winnable, with Clemson obviously the odd out.
While the road campaign will prove difficult. It wouldn’t be that farfetched for SU to go winless on the road. It’s hard to predict some of these things at the end of January but those are just initial thoughts.
National Signing Day is just around the corner for Dino Babers and the Syracuse football program to strengthen their odds. We’ll see how it plays out, what do you think #OrangeNation? Share your thoughts.
