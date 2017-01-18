Texas WR John Burt Makes Big Decision on UT Future

Texas Longhorns WR John Burt has made a big decision that will help the football program. Burt has decided not to be part of the Longhorns track team in order to concentrate on football.

Burt’s decision was reported by multiple news outlets, citing Texas officials.

John Burt has #1 WR Skills

This is great news for football fans, as Burt has the skills and intangibles to become a #1 Wide Receiver. However, he dropped so many passes in 2016 that the previous coaching staff lost confidence in him.

In the second-half of last season, Burt recorded a grand total of two catches for four yards. He was injured for some games and stood on the sidelines watching in other games.

When Texas QB Shane Buechele hit the “freshman wall” at the end of last season, Texas needed a go-to, #1 receiver to step up. Burt was supposed to be that guy at the start of the season, but his drop-off in production led to a WR-by-committee approach. From game to game, you never knew which WR would rise to the occasion. And, Buechele could not find a dependable option for a clutch third down catch.

Now that Burt has decided to concentrate on football, this will allow him to develop into that #1 option. He looks and feels like an A.J. Green, DeAndre Hopkins, or Julio Jones with his size and length. But, his inconsistency was maddening in 2016.

How Will Burt Fit in Texas’ New Offense?

New head coach Tom Herman and new Offensive Coordinator Tim Beck are bringing a pro-style spread attack to Austin. Since Herman likes to get the ball down the field, Burt will fit right in using his blazing speed to stretch defenses.

Herman, Beck, and new WR coach Drew Mehringer will now have full access to Burt. As a result, Burt should develop his route-running and ball skills to use his hands more effectively to catch passes.

The combination of Burt and other tall WRs Collin Johnson and Dorian Leonard will make for a lethal triple threat. Burt is listed at 6’3,” Leonard at 6’4″, and Johnson at 6’6″, giving Buechele some big targets to get the ball down the field.

If Burt can catch balls consistently in his junior season, he should develop into the lead WR that draws attention from defenses. Dedicating himself to football in 2017 is the first step to gain the trust of his new coaching staff.

