Texas Tech’s QB class may add depth after Mahomes departure

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Since so much of the Texas Tech program revolves around the quarterback, McLane Carter and Xavier Martin were among the most notable signing day names Wednesday even though it’s possible neither will lead the pass-happy offense next season.

The Red Raiders lost FBS passing yards leader Patrick Mahomes early to the NFL draft, creating an opening for Nic Shimonek to start but leaving questions about depth at the position for coach Kliff Kingsbury , a former Texas Tech quarterback.

Carter, a lefty, threw 30 touchdown passes last season at Tyler Junior College and figures to be the leading candidate to take Shimonek’s old role as the backup if he doesn’t supplant the senior. Martin, a dual-threat quarterback from Cibolo Steele, enrolled early so he could join Carter but might end up at another position.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: No.

Best in class: Jack Anderson, OL, Frisco, Texas. Ranked as the No. 10 prospect in recruit-rich Texas by 247Sports, Anderson chose the Red Raiders over Alabama and Oklahoma among others. The offensive line was a glaring need in recruiting because of injuries, players giving up football and dismissals.

Best of the rest: Riko Jeffers, LB, Garland, Texas. The Red Raiders finished last in the nation in total defense last season, allowing 554 yards per game. A young linebacking group also has some junior college signees so it will be interesting to see whether Jeffers can contribute immediately.

Late addition: Jacob Hines, OL, Long Beach, California. The junior college product committed to Texas Tech last May, changed his mind a few days later and changed it again in December. He could be another important piece in an area of need.

One that got away: Bronson Boyd, WR, Arlington, Texas. One of 12 midterm signees was kicked off the team a little more than a week after joining the program for unspecified reasons. Boyd was the only receiver to get a scholarship offer, but it’s already the deepest position on the roster.

How they’ll fit in: The Red Raiders loaded up on offensive linemen (five) and defensive backs (six), the top two positions of need. Those two areas accounted for half of the 22 scholarship players who left the program with eligibility remaining over the past 20 months. Two more linemen – Dawson Deaton, Anderson’s teammate at Frisco High School, and Will Farrar from suburban Houston – were Texas Tech’s other two highest-rated high school recruits.

Complete signing day list: http://texastech.com/signingday/football/7/

