Texas Tech Football Recruiting: Running Back Desmond Nisby Signs LOI

In need of size at the running back position, Texas Tech has signed 6-foot-2, 225-pound JUCO tailback Desmond Nisby. He arrives in Lubbock via Diablo Valley College in Vallejo, California.

In 2016, Texas Tech struggled to replace 2015 graduate and back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher DeAndre Washington who now plays for the Oakland Raiders. In fact, the Red Raiders ranked last in the Big 12 in rushing last season with a meager 3.2 yards per carry and 103.6 yards per game. Those numbers were a sharp drop from 2015 when Tech averaged 5.6 yards per carry and 191.3 rushing yards per game.

Nisby brings an aspect to the Texas Tech backfield that was sorely lacking in 2016, size. The big runner can bull his way for tough yards in critical situations, something that Texas Tech struggled to accomplish last season when its two leading rushers, (true freshman Da’Leon Ward and sophomore Demarcus Felton) each weighed less than 190 pounds.

Nisby also helps offset the loss of former 4-star recruit and power runner Corey Dauphine who left the team in mid-season with the intention to transfer. In 11 games last season, Nisby rushed for 642 yards and seven touchdowns.

Nisby committed to Texas Tech in December prior to the departure of 2016 running backs coach DeShaun Foster who was a fan of bigger running backs. As of now, Kliff Kingsbury is yet to name a new running backs coach and Nisby’s role may depend on the preference of his new position coach.

Look for Nisby to also see time as a blocking back similar to the role Quinton White played last season. Being as Texas Tech does not have a tight end on the roster, Nisby might also be asked to play the “H-Back” position as a blocker in short-yardage situations.

Though Ward and Felton figure to get the bulk of the carries for Texas Tech this season, Nisby looks to fill a void in the backfield. The hope is that he can be the type of bruising physical back that can gain tough yards in critical moments, something the Red Raiders struggled with last season.

🚨🖊: Let’s show the newest member of #GunsUp17 some love, running back Desmond Nisby from San Francisco, California! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/oKuejZhH19 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 1, 2017

