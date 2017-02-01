Texas Tech Football Recruiting: Quarterback Xavier Martin Signs LOI

One of the most electric and exciting 2016 high school quarterbacks in Texas, Xavier Martin arrives on campus in Lubbock after leading his Cibolo Steele team to the 6-A Division II state title game.

The three-star recruit is a true dual-threat quarterback. During his senior season, Martin threw for 2,214 yards and rushed for another 728. He was responsible for 32 total touchdowns on the season (22 through the air).

Martin is arguably the best all-around athlete to sign with Texas Tech in 2017. Prior to the departure of Pat Mahomes II to the NFL and the two-semester suspension of 2016 quarterback signee Jett Duffey there were some who wondered if Martin might end up playing inside receiver for the Red Raiders.

In fact, Martin played quarterback for only one season in high school. Until his senior season he played wide receiver.

His talents as an athlete were not lost on recruiting expert Randy Rogers of “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” who recently spoke to the “Lubbock Avalanche Journal” about Martin.

“I liked him a lot,” Rodgers said. “He’s certainly a good enough athlete that if quarterback doesn’t work out for him, he can play receiver or safety, but he’s a very athletic guy.”

When Kliff Kingsbury offered Xavier Martin a scholarship in the summer of 2016 to play quarterback, Martin had made only one start at the position. But Kingsbury saw enough in the young signal-caller to pull the trigger and Martin verbally committed to Texas Tech soon thereafter.

For now, Xavier Martin (who enrolled in January and will participate in spring practices) is staying at the quarterback position. Despite his raw talent, Martin will most likely redshirt the 2017 season and work on developing his skills as a passer. However, it is easy to envision Martin as a star for Texas Tech before his career is finished.

🚨🖊: Give a warm welcome to #GunsUp17 mid-year enrollee QB Xavier Martin! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/i8WddToHKp — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 1, 2017

This article originally appeared on