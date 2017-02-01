Texas Tech Football Recruiting: Punter Dominic Panazzolo Signs LOI

It is rare for a punter to be one of the most impactful recruits in any class, but given Texas Tech’s 2016 struggles in the punting game, Australian-born punter Dominic Panazzolo is almost certain to see the field in 2017.

Last season, Texas Tech ranked last in the Big 12 with an average of just 38.2 yards per punt (the only school in the conference to average fewer than 40 yards per punt). Meanwhile, Panazzolo averaged 41.7 yards per punt in 2016 with a long of 72 yards.

Given that Texas Tech has a suspect defense, the punting game will play a critical role in 2017. When the offense sputters, special teams coach Joe Robinson must have a punter capable of flipping field position to give the Red Raider defense more of a margin for error.

With the nightmare that was the 2016 Texas Tech punting game still fresh in the collective memory it is almost certain that Dominic Palazzolo will be the primary punter in 2017. The second-team JUCO All-American punts using the traditional style as well as the rugby style that has become more common in college football over the past decade.

That versatility could help Texas Tech strategically. When facing teams with dynamic punt returners, being able to switch punting styles could keep the opposing return team off balance.

In December, Panazzolo made an entertaining video in which he punted a ball into the air and then shot it with a shotgun. Interestingly, the ball that he shot traveled farther than did many of Texas Tech’s punts last fall.

Gotta be accurate on and off the field! 🏈👆🏼 pic.twitter.com/63XK4OL8tB — Dominic Panazzolo (@Dom_Panazzolo) December 10, 2016

While his skills with firearms will help him fit in with the people of West Texas, if Panazzolo can bring stability to the Texas Tech punting position he will be one of the most important recruits in the 2017 class.

