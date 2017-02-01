Texas Tech Football Recruiting: Offensive Lineman Will Farrar Signs LOI

Adding more beef and depth to the Texas Tech offensive line is 6-foot-5, 300-pound Will Farrar from Richmond, Texas. The 3-star recruit verbally committed to Texas Tech in June and is already on campus and enrolled in classes for the spring semester meaning he will participate in the Red Raiders’ spring football practices.

After losing five scholarship offensive linemen for various reasons in 2016, there is an opportunity for incoming freshmen to have an impact early in their careers. Recruiting expert Randy Rogers (who contributes to “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” and “Fox Sports Southwest”) recently told the “Lubbock Avalanche Journal” that Farrar could be a factor as a true freshman.

But Rogers sees Farrar’s future on the interior of the offensive line rather than where he played in high school.

“Farrar was an offensive tackle on his high-school team. Our people thought he (projected as) a center-guard type.”

With the prototypical build for an offensive tackle, Farrar could wind up be a future bookend on the Texas Tech offensive line. Still, the more pressing need for the Red Raiders is at the offensive guard position so expect Farrar to get a considerable look inside.



Playing with a nasty streak, the huge freshman is best when he can get his hands on defenders, often driving them to the turf. However, he will need to improve his lateral quickness and footwork to succeed against collegiate pass-rushers.

Farrar’s physicality is reminiscent of former Texas Tech guard Justin Murphy. Murphy’s retirement from football in 2016 is one of the reasons Texas Tech is in need to help on the interior of the line. As the No. 6 OT in TX, and No. 49 OT in the country, he’ll be a valuable asset early on.

Will Farrar’s scholarship offer list is quite impressive. He selected Texas Tech over offers from Arizona state, California, Colorado, Houston, Louisville, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Texas, Utah, Washington and West Virginia.

