Texas Tech Football Recruiting: Offensive Lineman Jack Anderson Signs LOI

The bell cow of the 2017 Texas Tech recruiting class is 4-star All-American offensive lineman Jack Anderson. The Texas Tech legacy participated in the Under Armor High School All-American game and is ranked as the 10th best player in Texas and the No. 76 player in America by recruiting website 247Sports.com.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder joins an unusually large number of 2017 signees as January enrollees who are ready to compete for playing time during spring practices. In Anderson’s case it is not far-fetched to envision him earning a place in the offensive line rotation (if not a starting spot) right off the bat.

A recent article by Don Williams of the “Lubbock Avalanche Journal” quotes “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” which heaps tremendous praise on Jack Anderson.

“Anderson has tackle size, guard physicality, and center technique and football IQ.”

With his size and talent, Anderson will remind Texas Tech fans of former All-Big 12 guard Manny Ramirez. In nine NFL seasons, Ramirez made 65 starts including starting in Super Bowl XLVIII for the Denver Broncos.

If Anderson can have the same collegiate success that Ramirez (who is now the Texas Tech Director of Player Development) had it will be a boon for the Red Raiders. Twice Ramirez was awarded All-Big 12 recognition.

Last season saw the Red Raiders struggle to find consistent play from its offensive line leaving an opening for Anderson or another 2017 signee to make an immediate impact. A true mauler on the line, Anderson projects as a prototypical offensive guard capable of dominating defenders once he gets his hands on them. He could certainly help resurrect what was a sub-par Texas Tech rushing attack in 2016.

Jack Anderson could have gone to virtually any school in the country to play football. In addition to Texas Tech he was offered a scholarship from schools such as Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and UCLA.

🚨🖊 Let's get #GunsUp17 National Signing Day started! Red Raider fans, welcome mid-year enrollee OL Jack Anderson! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/uJ7518uJxA — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 1, 2017

This article originally appeared on