Texas Tech Football Recruiting: Defensive End Nelson Mbanasor Signs LOI

It is no secret that Texas Tech has been lacking a consistent pass rush during the tenure of head coach Kliff Kingsbury. 3-star recruit Nelson Mbanasor is the lone 2017 signee at the defensive end position so it is crucial that he develops into a player that can get pressure on the quarterback.

At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Mbanasor has ample size to play defensive end in college. He is rated as a top 100 recruit in the state of Texas and a top 200 player in the nation by 247sports.com.

Texas Tech added eight defensive linemen to the roster in 2016 so it has been more selective with the position this year. Nelson Mbanasor, a one-time Oklahoma State commit was one of the top targets for the Red Raiders in the 2017 recruiting cycle and being as he is already enrolled in classes at Texas Tech he will have an opportunity to crack the defensive end rotation.

Due to the large number of 2016 defensive line signees (including defensive ends Houston Miller, Nick McCann and Noah Jones) Mbanasor is the only player Texas Tech has added to its defensive line this year. That decision has caused some panic among Red Raider fans.

But do not be surprised if Texas Tech is not finished adding to its 2017 defensive line haul. The coaching staff is almost certainly looking at the junior college ranks as well as investigating graduate transfers (players who have earned a degree and are eligible to play immediately rather than sitting out the standard one season after transferring) for more help on the defensive line.

Mbanasor looks to be solid against the run as well as having strong pass rush skills. He is reminiscent in stature of former Texas Tech defensive end Aaron Hunt who received All-Big 12 recognition following the 2002 season.

Mbanasor was one of the more highly-recruited players in Texas. He received scholarship offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Houston, TCU and numerous other schools.

🚨🖊: We move to the defensive side of the ball with our next #GunsUp17 mid-year enrollee, DL Nelson Mbanasor! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/Fnypzes2qt — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 1, 2017

