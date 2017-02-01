Texas Tech Football Recruiting: Defensive Back John Davis Signs LOI

It is no secret that playing defense in the Big 12 requires teams to defend the pass. In an attempt to solidify a thin defensive backfield, Texas Tech has signed six defensive backs in this year’s class including John Davis of Euless, Texas.

Davis fits the mold of what David Gibbs has been looking for in defensive backs in the fact that he is over 6-feet-tall. However, he must add some bulk to his 170-pound frame to be able to be a defensive force in the Big 12.

Davis displays strong instincts in coverage often jumping the short or intermediate routs using his long arms to break up passes. His aggressive style of play indicates a strong confidence in his abilities, a characteristic that is a must-have for cornerbacks in the Big 12.

With the large number of JUCO defensive backs in the 2017 signing class, Davis is likely to have the luxury of using this season as a redshirt year during which time he will be focusing as much on adding weight as anything else related to his game.

🚨🖊: John Davis, a defensive back from Euless, TX, has just joined the #GunsUp17 family! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/ZWUFwkuixk — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 1, 2017

Lanky and rangy, Davis plays a game similar to that of current Texas Tech junior safety Jah’Shawn Johnson. The Red Raiders would love to have him replicate Johnson’s proclivity for creating turnovers (he has five interceptions and five fumble recoveries in his career).

Davis is one of five 2017 signees from the Dallas – Ft. Worth Metroplex. That area is one of the hottest recruiting spots in America and home to the second-largest number to Texas Tech alumni Texas.

The three-star prospect is ranked as the 138th-best prospect in Texas by the Dallas Morning News. 247Sports.com lists Davis as a three-star prospect.

Coming from one of the most prestigious high school football programs in America (Trinity, H.S.), Davis chose Texas Tech over offers from Colorado State, Kansas State, Minnesota and Utah.

