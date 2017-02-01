Texas Tech Football Recruiting: Defensive Back Adrian Frye Signs LOI

Defensive Back Adrian Frye brings top-end speed and agility to the Texas Tech recruiting class. These skills make him a candidate to be a top-flight cover corner the likes of which Texas Tech has been missing in recent years.

A three-star prospect that is at least six-feet-tall (as is Texas Tech’s preference under defensive coordinator David Gibbs) Adrian Frye has been a verbal commit to the Red Raiders since June 2016.

With his slender frame, Frye is a natural fit to play cornerback (which was his primary position in high school). His best attribute is his speed which he also used as his team’s primary punt returner.

That speed helped Frye to make plays on the ball and close out on receivers that may have beat him upon on the snap. He also shows the ability to find the ball and make a play on it, rather than trying to react to the receiver. This trait has been a problem area for many Texas Tech corners in recent seasons, and it is a skill that seems to be more instinctual than instructional in players.

In 2016, Texas Tech intercepted a mere four passes. Only two of those interceptions came from cornerbacks.

Moreover, in the four years of head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure, only once has Texas Tech had a player record more than two interceptions in one season. That player was safety J.J. Gaines in 2015 who picked off four passes.

🚨🖊: Welcome the newest Red Raider, DB Adrian Frye from Houston, TX, to the #GunsUp17 family! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/CAecu3AW6S — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 1, 2017

From Aldine, Texas, Adrian Frye is one of four 2017 Texas Tech recruits from the greater Houston area. His Eisenhower High School team had a disappointing 2-8 season in 2016.

While the 2017 class is full of physical defensive backs, Frye is more of a finesse player. He does not look to deliver devastating hits to ball-carriers. Footwork, instincts and speed are the hallmarks of Frye’s game and could make him a future top corner for the Red Raiders.

In addition to Texas Tech, Frye received scholarship offers from Grambling State, Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese State and Texas Southern.

