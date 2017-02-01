Texas Tech Football Recruiting: Dawson Deaton Signs LOI

Dawson Deaton is the lesser known of the 2017 offensive lineman in the Texas Tech recruiting class from Frisco (TX) H.S. But, while he is not quite as heralded as his high school teammate and close friend Jack Anderson, Deaton is a fantastic prospect in his own right.

The three-star mauler checks in at 6-foot-5 and close to 300-pounds. Deaton enrolled at Texas Tech at the start of the spring semester meaning he will go through the program’s spring practices.

Though the Red Raiders struggled with depth and talent issues along the offensive line in 2016, it would be ideal for Deaton to redshirt in 2017. But some experts believe Deaton is ready to contribute as a true freshman.

Scouting Expert Randy Rogers of “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” cites Dawson Deaton’s versatility as a positive. In an interview with the “Lubbock Avalanche Journal”, Rogers noted that Deaton has displayed impressive athleticism during his high school career.

“Deaton, at one point, was a tight end in high school and then went to center, which enabled Anderson to move out. He’s played tight end. He’s played tackle. He’s played guard.”

Behind Dawson Deaton, the Frisco Raccoons rushed for 2,861 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2016. Frisco used its powerful offensive line and running game to earn a state playoff birth and Deaton was a huge cog in that machine.

He is projected to play center in college but his experience playing guard in high school makes him a valuable addition to a unit in desperate need of reinforcements.

Texas Tech is attempting to replenish its offensive line ranks in 2017. Six scholarship offensive linemen left the program during or after the 2016 season. Thus, Deaton might be pressed into action as early as this fall, depending on how his spring goes in terms of development.

Like most high school linemen, Deaton must polish his skills before he is ready to play. He did not do much pass blocking in high school. Therefore, his footwork needs to improve as does his lateral quickness.

New offensive line coach Brandon Jones will be crucial in helping Dawson Deaton prepare to play center for Texas Tech. Jones knows what Deaton can expect because Jones played center for the Red Raiders from 2003-2006.

Deaton was a highly-recruited prospect. Including Texas Tech, he received scholarship offers from Boise State, California, Colorado, Houston, Mississippi State, and Utah.

