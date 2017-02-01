Texas Tech Football Recruiting: Casey Verhulst Signs LOI

Ranked as one of the top 100 recruits in the North Texas region by the “Dallas Morning News”, Casey Verhulst is a highly heralded member of the strong 2017 offensive line recruiting class for Texas Tech. Checking in at 6-foot-7 and 290-pounds, Verhulst projects as a tackle at the collegiate level and could be an all-conference player in the future.

Texas Tech was the first program to offer Verhulst a scholarship and he has since been one of the longest committed prospects in the 2017 class. Ranked by 247sports.com as a three-star prospect and the No. 98-raked player in Texas, he will compete for playing time right way and eventually anchor the Texas Tech offensive line for years to come.

Helping Plano East High School to the Bi-District round of the 2016 Texas football playoffs, Verhulst turned a number of heads with his impressive play. He helped lead the way for the Panters to have two individual 1,000-yard rushers during a 6-5 season.

Unlike his fellow classmates Jack Anderson, Dawson Deaton and Will Farrar, Verhulst did not graduate high school early. Therefore, he will be behind physically and mentally in the competition for playing time in 2017.

A redshirt year would not be the worst path for Verhulst to take. He missed a handful of games in 2016 due to a knee injury but that injury is not expected to impact him at Texas Tech.

At a towering 6-foot-7, Verhulst is reminiscent of former Texas Tech offensive tackle Rylan Reed. One of the strongest players to ever don the scarlet and black (setting the school bench press record at 625-pounds), Reed overcame cancer to become a two-year starter for Texas Tech in 2007 and 2008.

Verhulst chose Texas Tech over offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Houston and Purdue.

🚨🖊: Casey Verhulst, an offensive lineman from Plano, TX, just became an official member of #GunsUp17! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/A7PtAZODyT — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 1, 2017

