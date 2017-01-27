Texas Loses Recruiting Battle for Coveted Player
Texas Football lost a recruiting battle for coveted DB prospect Javelin Guidry.
Javelin Guidry announced Friday on Twitter that he committing to Utah over Texas. Guidry, who played high school football in Texas and California, announced that he is staying in Pac 12 country to play for the Utes.
Guidry officially visited Austin last Friday, January 20. He then narrowed down his list to Texas Football and Utah.
According to 247Sports.com, Texas was the overwhelming favorite to land Guidry. However, the cornerback with blazing speed chose not to join Texas’ loaded DB recruiting class.
Top 2‼️‼️ Announcing on January 27, 2017!!!!!!! #BLESSED #CULTURE pic.twitter.com/lgSSZ1WwBd
— *Javelin K. Guidry (@JavKFootball28) January 27, 2017
#COMMITTED #PAC12 #GOUTES pic.twitter.com/rQyxNxKnMm
— *Javelin K. Guidry (@JavKFootball28) January 27, 2017
Texas Will Miss Javelin Guidry, but Still Loaded
Tom Herman’s first recruiting class with the Texas Longhorns would have benefited from Javelin Guidry. But, the Longhorns still have verbal commitments from three top DB prospects.
The players include Kobe Boyce, Montrell Estell, and Josh Thompson. All three are expected to compete for playing time with a new coaching staff evaluating the roster. Otherwise, they will red-shirt and contribute in 2018 and beyond.
National Signing Day is next Wednesday, February 1 when everything becomes official. Texas would have liked some good news to close Friday, but they still have a strong DB class for 2017.
