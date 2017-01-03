Texas to hire Ohio State’s Tim Beck as offensive coordinator

Ohio State co-offensive coordinator Tim Beck is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Texas, according to a source. Beck will serve as the Longhorns offensive coordinator and primary play caller. He’ll also serve as the program’s quarterback coach.

The move marks a distinct step up for Beck, as he did not serve as the primary play caller at Ohio State. Beck’s role will be similar to the one Texas coach Tom Herman set up at Houston when Major Applewhite served as offensive coordinator.

The new role at Texas re-asserts Beck to a familiar position in a familiar state. Beck, 50, coached seven years at Nebraska (four as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach) and three years at Kansas. He developed a reputation as a prolific recruiter in the state of Texas during that time. He’ll bring a familiarity with the Big 12, as three of his seasons at Nebraska were in the Big 12.

Beck, 50, also gives the Longhorns a seasoned and respected recruiting presence in the state. While an assistant coach at Nebraska, Beck was twice nominated for the Broyles Award for the nation’s top assistant coach in 2012 and 2013.

Beck coached high school football in Texas for six years from 1999-2004 in Carrollton and Mansfield. Beck is a well-known recruiter in the state, as he’s helped Ohio State land two of the top players in the state this year—linebacker Baron Browning and tailback J.K. Dobbins.

Beck’s hire was first reported by HornsDigest.com.

