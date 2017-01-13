Texas Football: Vince Young DWI Punishment Determined

Former Texas Longhorns football star Vince Young has officially been punished for his 2016 DWI arrest. And, the good news for VY is he avoided jail time.

Young was sentenced to 18 months of probation and fined $300 by a Travis County judge, reports the AP. He also most complete 60 hours of community service, attend a drunk-driving class, and install a device on his vehicle to detect alcohol use.

Young was arrested nearly one year ago in Austin. His BAC level was three times the legal limit.

Back in January 2016, Young nearly lost his Longhorn Network TV gig following his arrest. But, he remained part of the crew for the 2016 football season. Young was one of the Longhorn Legends who broke down each home game, along with Ricky Wiliams and Emmanuel Acho.

National Champion Deshaun Watson Tributes Vince Young

Vince Young’s football career might be over, but Clemson QB Deshaun Watson is keeping his legacy alive.

After the Tigers beat Alabama to win the College Football National Title on Monday night, Watson credited Young for inspiring him. It was a proper tribute, as their college careers are eerily similar.

Watson broke VY’s National Title game records in the 2016 loss to Alabama. One year later, Watson finished second in the Heisman trophy vote, then won the National Title with a TD in the corner of the endzone with one second remaining. It was just like Young finishing second to Reggie Bush in the 2005 Heisman race, then beating USC for the BCS Title with his epic fourth-down corner TD.

Want more? Clemson had not won a National Title in 35 years dating back to the 1981 season. When Vince Young led the Longhorns to the 2005/6 National Title, it ended a 35-year drought for the Longhorns football team.

