Texas Football: Tom Herman Defends OC Tim Beck Amidst Criticism

Tom Herman is defending newly hired offensive coordinator Tim Beck amidst criticism from fans.

Earlier this week, head coach Tom Herman made Tim Beck Texas’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2017 season. Beck came over from Ohio State after two seasons as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Since the hiring, Herman and Texas have come under fire from fans for making this decision (and others happy that he left OSU), mostly on social media. Beck and the Buckeyes recently got shutout by Clemson, 31-0 in the College Football Playoff, including just 127 passing and 88 rushing yards.

Beginning on Wednesday night, Herman defended the hiring of Beck, posting a graphic on Twitter with Ohio State’s offensive rankings in the Big Ten over the past two years:

Then during Thursday’s press conference, Herman discussed the Beck hiring in further detail, noting how “surprised” he was and even got an endorsement from Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett and former Buckeye Cardale Jones:

Tom Herman on criticism of Tim Beck: "Really surprised. It's well known Tim Beck didn't call plays at Ohio St. Negativity was misplaced." — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 5, 2017

Herman said OC Tim Beck was his first choice from the very outset and said he was never primary play-caller at Ohio State. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) January 5, 2017

Herman says what sold him on new OC Tim Beck is his relationship with players and eagerness to adapt and learn. — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) January 5, 2017

On Tim Beck, Tom Herman said that former Ohio State QBs "J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones gave him two big thumbs up." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) January 5, 2017

Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman notes that Herman didn’t come off as defensive during this press conference when discussing Beck:

Herman comes off poised, polished, witty and not that defensive about hiring Tim Beck. Aced the first press conference. Guy's a go-getter. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) January 5, 2017

The criticism of Beck will likely fade away as we get into recruiting season and spring practices. Texas will move on from this, as well as Ohio State as they look to regroup from the College Football Playoff defeat.

If it hadn’t been Beck that called the plays, then is the criticism for the hiring misguided? Everyone may then have to see how he does as the play caller for the 2017 and beyond, then going forward with making the assessment.

There is still eight months to digest Herman’s hiring of Beck before the 2017 season. There will still be fan criticism, but do you think the right hire had been made here? If not, who would have been an intriguing choice?

