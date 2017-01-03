Texas Football: Tim Beck to Become Offensive Coordinator

Tim Beck seems set to become Texas football’s new offensive coordinator.

Tom Herman has steadily been putting together his staff for his first year as Texas football head coach. He mostly notably brought in former Houston defensive coordinator Todd Orlando to coach the same role and hired other former Cougar assistants, who worked with Herman during his two years there.

The prominent spot on the coaching staff that hadn’t been filled was the role of the offensive coordinator. According to Horns Digest, Ohio State’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck will be hired to run the Texas offense. He’s someone that Herman had targeted from the moment the school hired him as head coach in November.

Beck is set to run the offense similar to how Major Applewhite did for Herman at Houston with calling the plays and running the offense in practice. It’s noted that Beck will eventually be in “full charge” of the offense and also take the role of quarterbacks coach.

The report also notes that Beck never got the reins of the Ohio State offense under Urban Meyer and had co-offensive coordinator Ed Warinner become the primary play caller.

Beck has risen up the college football coaching ranks in recent years, as he was the offensive coordinator for Bo Pelini in Nebraska from 2011-2014 before being hired to the same spot at OSU in 2015. He was part of this year’s Buckeye team that recently fell to Clemson in the College Football Playoff, 31-0, so it seems like Herman and Co. waited to make this official whenever Ohio State’s season ended.

Beck is taking over an offense that will lose 2,000-yard rusher D’Onta Foreman to the NFL and be left with sophomore quarterback Shane Buechele running the show. This offense averaged 31.9 points per game in 2016, and will look to build off of that and a new system in 2017.

