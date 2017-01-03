Texas Football: TE Blake Whiteley to Transfer from the School

Tight end Blake Whiteley has been granted his release from the Texas football program and will transfer as a graduate.

In 2014, tight end Blake Whiteley joined the Texas football program as one of the top JUCO tight ends in the nation. Things would go down for him from there, though, as he suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2015 and received a medical scholarship for 2016.

Well, it seems that Whiteley is never going to take the field for the Longhorns. He announced on his Twitter account that he will be leaving Texas as a graduate transfer. The former Arizona Western College player thanked the UT staff, but wants to continue elsewhere to continue his football career and get a master’s degree in the spring. He didn’t note where he would be looking to transfer to.

The full message can be seen below:

Excited for my next stop! So thankful for the University of Texas. pic.twitter.com/IsTddeIC8R — Blake Whiteley (@blakewhiteley80) January 3, 2017

This is one of the first players that has announced his intention to transfer since Tom Herman took over as head coach in November.

Whitely’s announcement comes days after three-star tight end Reese Leitao committed to the Longhorns. While this could have played a role in to Whiteley’s decision, getting a fresh start elsewhere, especially with all the injuries and the new coaching staff may be for the best as he looks to continue his career.

We’ll see in the coming weeks and months where Whiteley decides to transfer to. Which school could be a fit for him?

