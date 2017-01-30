Texas Football Snubbed by Another DB to start National Signing Week

Texas Football Snubbed By Another Premiere DB Amik Robertson

Texas Football was snubbed by defensive back Amik Robertson on Monday. Robertson announced via Twitter that he is committing to the Lousiana Tech Bulldogs after turning down offers from Texas, LSU, Kansas State, and Houston.

Robertson, who is from Louisiana, joins Javelin Guidry as the latest highly ranked DB to choose another school over Texas.

Last Thursday, Robertson tweeted about this being the “hardest decision ever” to decide between the schools in contention. But, a tweet last Wednesday foreshadowed the decision. After the La. Tech Bulldogs visited with him, Robertson tweeted: “This feel different.”

Latech #BullDogs???? came showed love????… This feel different ???? pic.twitter.com/o3ze9BmJXE — Amik Robertson (@_YoungTruth7) January 25, 2017

Texas Will Miss Amik Robertson, but Still Loaded

Tom Herman’s first recruiting class with the Texas Longhorns would have benefited from the speedster Amik Robertson. Or, last week’s snub, Javelin Guidry. But, the Longhorns still have verbal commitments from three top DB prospects.

The DB commits include Kobe Boyce, Montrell Estell, and Josh Thompson. All three are expected to compete for playing time with a new coaching staff evaluating the roster. Otherwise, they will red-shirt and contribute in 2018 and beyond.

National Signing Day is this Wednesday, February 1 when everything becomes official. Texas would have liked some good news to start the week, but they still have a strong DB class for 2017.

