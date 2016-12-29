Texas Football Recruiting: WR Target Jordan Pouncey Leaves Notre Dame

Wide receiver recruit, Jordan Pouncey has decommitted from Notre Dame just days after receiving an offer from the Texas football program.

The Texas football recruiting process has seemingly been smooth since Tom Herman took over as head coach in November. They have had Toneil Carter, Cade Brewer, Daniel Young, and Derek Kerstetter all recently join the program for 2017, all of whom flipped their previous commitment. Lagaryonn Carson had seemingly been set to decommit, but he shot down the reports and says he’s still with the Longhorns.

Is there yet another piece of good news for Texas on the way, though?

On December 20, UT made an offer to Notre Dame commit Jordan Pouncey. Eight days later, he announced he will no longer be joining the Fighting Irish next year. The wide receiver prospect took to Twitter to write a message, thanking head coach Brian Kelly and asking everyone to respect his decision.

What should be noted about Pouncey’s status is he also got an offer from Miami on December 19. This comes after taking two unofficial visits to the campus in the fall.

Pouncey is considered a three-star wide receiver prospect and hails from Winter Park, FL. He’s the No. 105 player at his position and No. 717 in the National Composite, according to 247Sports.

Texas already has four-star wide receiver Damion Miller as part of the 2017 class, a holdover from the Charlie Strong era. In fact, most of the commitments for the school have been on the offensive side of the ball.

As we’re days away from January, we should begin to see plenty of players make their official commitment with National Signing Day approaching. Pouncey’s could very well be one of those decisions to watch in the early months of the year for Texas football.

This article originally appeared on