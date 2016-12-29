Texas Football Recruiting: WR Jordan Moore Considering the School

Top 2018 wide receiver prospect, Jordan Moore could be on his way to the Texas football as part of their future recruiting class.

The Texas football 2017 recruiting class has been coming into form. This includes about a dozen commitments for Tom Herman’s first year as head coach after taking over for Charlie Strong. However, work has been getting done to the 2018 class too.

Recently, we noted how 2018 offensive lineman Barton Clement has Texas as one of his top choices to attend. 247Sports has him listed as a four-star recruit.

Well, someone else has declared that Texas football will be in their sights for 2018. On Wednesday, Joshua Moore took to Twitter like most recruits have done lately, to write a note about their future college football plans. In this, he listed a group of schools under consideration with UT as an option.

Thank you to everyone that has supported me along my journey! #GodIsLove pic.twitter.com/p9sCmPuGNS — JoshuaMoore (@_TheJoshuaMoore) December 28, 2016

Moore is the brother of Jordan Moore, who recently committed to Texas A&M over the Longhorns earlier this week. Joshua is a four-star prospect for the 2018 class, according to 247Sports. He is the No. 8 wide receiver for this group and the No. 7 overall from Texas. The website also has him at No. 60 in their National Composite with a Crystal Ball Prediction of 73 percent for the Burnt Orange.

Back in June, Moore attended a Texas camp and got made an offer by Strong’s coaching staff that day. Despite the firing, it would seem that the Yoakum, TX native is still interested in enrolling at Austin for the future.

There’s still plenty of time for the 2018 class to develop. Moore didn’t say when he would choose his school either. Given that it’s a decision between 14 of them the process may take a month or two. Would you want to see him join Texas in about 21 months, though?

