Texas Football Recruiting: WR Brennan Eagles Receives Offer

Texas football has made an offer to 2018 wide receiver Brennan Eagles to join a future recruiting class.

The early winter is always a busy time for college football recruiting. In particular, it has been a hectic one for Texas football, as they try to form the first class under new head coach Tom Herman. He has landed a handful of commitments since taking over in November, and will look to build it as we get closer to National Signing Day.

There is also an eye being placed on the 2018 class, though. Offensive lineman Barton Clement and wide receiver Jordan Moore have already stated that they’re interested in coming to Austin next year.

Well, things are heating up for 2018. Texas has officially made an offer to wide receiver Brennan Eagles, who announced this on his Twitter account with a short message and a GIF of a Longhorn wideout:

Truly excited to receive offer #15 from The University of Texas. #HookEm ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/C8nzsod365 — Brennan Eagles (@_BrennanEagles_) January 5, 2017

According to 247Sports.com, Eagles is a four-star recruit from Houston, TX. He’s considered the No. 16 wide receiver in 2018 and the No. 11 overall player from the state of Texas. Eagles has already received offers from Baylor, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Georgia, and UCLA, among others. The only visit he made had been an unofficial one to Louisiana-Lafayette last spring.

The stance on recruiting has been aggressive so far, which is a positive sign from the new regime. It’s like this with not only 2017, but with an eye on the future. Even if players like Eagles, Clement, and Moore don’t commit, there will be others who receive offers throughout the year and join the program in 2018.

On Wednesday, February 1, we will find out which recruits are not just going to Texas, but the other schools all over college football. These 2018 commits won’t be involved. Given the time of the year we’re approaching, though, could that mean we get answers sooner than later on the future of Texas football?

This article originally appeared on