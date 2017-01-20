Texas Football Recruiting: Two 2018 Recruits Receive Offers

Texas Football is out on the trail trying to build their 2018 class even further with these two players.

National Signing Day is approaching for Texas Football and new head coach Tom Herman, but 2018 has still been a focus. They have made offers to a handful of players over the past months, and handed out two more to a couple of intriguing recruits.

Ron Tatum, who is from Oklahoma, received an offer from Texas on Thursday. He’s a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman. Alabama, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech have also made Tatum an offer.

Very blessed and honored to have received another offer from The University of Texas!!???????? #HookEm pic.twitter.com/qXkGXi2Gp2 — Ron Tatum III???????? (@rontatum3_) January 19, 2017

The most significant of the two offers would be for dual-threat quarterback Casey Thompson, who announced this on Twitter. He’s a four-star prospect that’s also from the state of Oklahoma.

Thankful to receive a scholarship offer from the University of Texas???????????? #G2G ???????? pic.twitter.com/cuquDqgQ7d — Casey Thompson (@LilThurm) January 20, 2017

The offer to Thompson is interesting, as fellow dual-threat quarterback Joey Gatewood received an offer from Texas on January 18. He committed to Auburn way back in December 2015.

Thompson is the No. 6 dual quarterback in the 2018 class and the No. 4 overall player in the state of Oklahoma. He’s also No. 137 on 247Sports.com’s National Composite for next year’s group of recruits.

Stocking up on the quarterback offers is a move that will turn a few heads. Texas already has Shane Buechele potentially stepping into the starting role as a starter for 2017. This is along with incoming freshman Sam Ehlinger right behind him, another dual-threat option. If Buechele decides to turn pro after his junior year, making offers to players like Gatewood and Thompson could be ways of acquiring insurance for this scenario. That would leave Ehlinger with one of potentially both of these youngsters, if they choose to commit.

Offers will continue to be made, even as Texas Football dips into National Signing Day in less than two weeks. This should give Longhorn fans an idea of where Herman and Co. want to take this school in the immediate future.

