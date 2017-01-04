Texas Football Recruiting: Top JUCO ILB Receives Offer

Inside linebacker, Gary Johnson has received an offer from the Texas football program but has yet to make a decision.

Texas football has been active on the recruiting trail when it comes to JUCO prospects. They picked up kicker Joshua Rowland, who signed his letter of intent. Cornerback Kendall Sheffield has also said he’s considering the school.

Well, one more JUCO prospect can be added to the list, as inside linebacker Gary Johnson has received an offer from the Texas football program, according to 247Sports.com. Johnson is set to make an official visit on January 20, which will be among the handful of schools he’s set to visit (Oregon and USC). He also received offers from Arizona State, Louisville, and Miami.

Johnson is considered the No. 1 inside linebacker among JUCO prospects and the top overall JUCO player in the state of Alabama, both via 247Sports database. He’s also No. 6 overall on their National Composite.

Johnson would be the latest add to what’s been a developing recruiting class for Texas, under first-year head coach Tom Herman. This includes dual prospect Sam Ehlinger, wide receiver Damion Miller, and recent commitments Toneil Carter and Daniel Young (both running backs). The addition of Johnson would bring back up Texas’ class after the status of defensive end Lagaryonn Carson came into question, as it doesn’t look like he’s going to be on the team in 2017.

With National Signing Day approaching, it’s possible we get the Birmingham, AL native’s decision around then since he’s visiting schools up until the end of the month.

Gary Johnson may make for an intriguing part of the Texas football team, if he chooses to commit. He would join a defense that will look to be rebuilt under new coordinator Todd Orlando for the 2017 season. Do you think this fit would make sense?

