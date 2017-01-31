Texas Football Recruiting: Top 5 Targets for National Signing Day 2017

Who should Texas Football target on National Signing Day 2017?

National Signing Day is probably college football busiest and most important day of the year. This is when schools look to finalize their recruiting class for the upcoming season and add to what they hope will be a title-contending squad. This includes Tom Herman and Texas Football, who will be looking to rebound after the Charlie Strong era fizzled out in November 2016.

Before National Signing Day, Herman has been busy bringing in new players to Texas. This includes running backs Toneil Carter and Daniel Young, inside linebacker Gary Johnson, and defensive end Max Cummins. These athletes will join Strong holdovers in quarterback Sam Ehlinger, defensive end Taquon Graham, and wide receiver Damion Miller.

With National Signing Day on February 1, Texas will look to finalize their class. They have targeted a handful of players, but who are the key names they should be after?

5. DE Ryan Johnson

Texas has made a late run at defensive end Ryan Johnson, who is also considering Auburn and Stanford. He took a visit to Austin on January 26, so UT is in the mix for the Mobile, AL native. However, it doesn’t seem that they’re going to be his top choice and is unlikely to join. This is due to Johnson committing to Stanford on January 30.

Until Johnson signs his letter of intent, it’s possible Texas still looks to make a run at him. The chances are slim to none, but given his status as one fo the top defensive lineman remaining before National Signing Day, an aggressive stance could be taken. That’s, of course, if they can’t bring in the No. 1 target we have listed for the Longhorns.

Johnson isn’t going to be a player to watch for on Wednesday for Texas Football. However, he represents a position of need that Herman will be going after throughout National Signing Day.

4. CB Chevin Calloway

Chevin Calloway would make for an intriguing addition to the Texas Football team. He’s a cornerback that stands at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds that showed the ability to cover down field the in high school. It’s a basic and standard trait of any defensive back, but with the aerial attack passing games that litter the Big 12, getting any quality player for the secondary is a major addition.

While Calloway has considered Texas before, he’s more than likely headed to Arkansas. 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Prediction has him going to Arkansas after taking an official visit there on January 20. He’s also set to announce his decision on National Signing Day.

While Calloway took an official visit to Texas on January 13, UT doesn’t seem to be a favorite to land him. Things could always change with one last recruiting pitch within the next 24 hours, but getting this four-star cornerback to commit may be a lost cause. He remains a top target, however, as Herman looks to put together this class.

3. WR Jordan Pouncey

Wide receiver Jordan Pouncey is one of three Texas Football targets that seem to have the best chance of heading to Austin. The Winter Park, FL native has still taken visits with other schools, but he’s projected to land with the Longhorns after visiting Miami and Tennessee.

Pouncey is a three-star receiver that stands at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds. This gives him around the average size for a wideout. He could be the third player at this position to join, accompanying Damion Miller and Montrell Estell. Incumbents Armanti Freeman and Devin Duvernay are already in place, so Pouncey could make this a deep crop of passing options for quarterback Shane Buechele.

To get Pouncey, Texas may need to fend off Tennessee more than Miami. If they can, then this recruiting class will continue to come together, especially creating depth on the offensive side of the ball.

2. OT Stephan Zabie

Texas has already brought in Derek Kerstetter and Samuel Cosmi on the offensive line. They could add at least one more to the group—offensive tackle Stephen Zabie. He recently took to Twitter to confirm that the Longhorns would be in his top three schools. Zabie is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound tackle straight from Austin, TX.

Zabie is set to make his recruiting decision on ESPNU on National Signing Day, so his choice seems to be made up. Along with the Longhorns, he’s considering UCLA and Ole Miss, both of whom he visited before and after Texas, respectively.

Part of making National Signing Day 2017 a success will be getting Zabie to sign with Texas. He would represent one of Herman’s biggest gets since becoming head coach, bringing in someone who could step in as a starter on the offensive line. This would also be the latest way of boosting a group that led to him being sacked 31 times in 2016.

By potentially signing Zabie, this may push Texas’ recruiting class into the top 20. They are already hovering around the top 25, so any further push up the boards would make for a positive for the school in the headlines during the biggest day for college football of the year.

1. DE K’Lavon Chaisson

The crown jewel of this 2017 recruiting class would be defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson. He’s become a hot name in recent weeks as one of the top remaining unsigned players, as he’s been pursued by Colorado, Florida, LSU, and Texas, the latter of whom remains the favorite to sign the North Shore star.

Chaisson is going to be a primary target for Texas on National Signing Day. They have focused in on him given Herman’s experience recruiting around the state and making the first big splash of his tenure as head coach. There’s also the fact that Chaisson has shown off on a national stage that he can produce. He had five tackles for a loss and three sacks in the 2017 Under Armour All-America Game, showing off for potentially interested teams and making him a hot name for February 1.

Texas has already added to the defensive line with Max Cummins and Taquon Graham, but it seems that the staff is intent on building up this front seven to make it one of the most dominant in the Big 12. Chaisson would be one of the last pieces, if not the biggest piece to the defensive line and recruiting class. If they can get a commitment, then there will be plenty to be excited for come 2017.

