Texas Football Recruiting: Top 5 Commitments of 2017 Class

With National Signing Day over, we broke down every commitment that Texas Football picked up.

National Signing Day 2017 is just about over for Texas Football, as they brought in Jamari Chisholm and Jordan Pouncey. They did lose out on bigger prospects in K’Lavon Chaisson and Stephan Zabie, however. That doesn’t mean this first class of Tom Herman’s isn’t thin, as there are a steady group of players for the upcoming season.

There are players to be intrigued about, including Sam Ehlinger, Taquon Graham, and Damion Miller. One of the top JUCO players in the country would be brought into Austin too. Does he or these other previously mentioned names fit into the short-list of the top commitments for the 2017 class?

5. DE Taquon Graham

It looked like Texas would be able to bring in K’Lavon Chaisson, one of the top defensive ends of the 2017 recruiting ranks. After switching to LSU and having Lagaryonn Carson leave in December, this has left Taquon Graham as the top defensive end prospect joining UT.

Graham is a four-star prospect coming out of Temple, TX and is among the best at getting to the quarterback from this 2017 class. The speed and athleticism are there for him to pass-rush and get into the backfield, something that could make him a hybrid as a defensive end and linebacker. He could be used in blitz packages all over the place, making for a unique piece to use in Todd Orlando’s scheme.

There should at least be a spot in the lineman rotation for the 6-foot-3, 251-pound player. He’ll join a defense that is looking to rebound off a poor 2016 season and potentially become one of the mainstays for years to come.

4. QB Sam Ehlinger

Shane Buechele would be brought in for the 2016 and started as a true freshman. He nearly threw for 3,000 yards and played a No. 2 role to running back D’Onta Foreman. This came under Charlie Storng, who recruited Buechele. Another quarterback who he brought in was Sam Ehlinger, who is sticking around under the new system.

When Texas got a commitment out of Buechele, he came in as a dual-threat. However, he only averaged just over two yards per carry and a shade over 100 yards on the ground. While Ehlinger hasn’t played a down for the Longhorns, he may be the more dynamic of the two with his legs. This includes 1,360 rushing yards in 2015, which could give fans an idea of what’s in store for this four-star recruit.

If there’s an injury or if Ehlinger beats out Buechele in a potential quarterback competition, he could play a significant role during the 2017 season. That’s if Herman and the staff definitely reevaluate every position.

There’s a possibility Ehlinger becomes a critical part of Texas sooner than later. Even before that, he remains one of the top recruits they brought in to add to the top of their class.

3. WR Damion Miller

The Texas wide receiver group looked thin during the 2016 season. No one receiver stuck out among the rest, as the leading receiver had 420 yards (Armanti Foreman). Six total wideouts had 300 yards or more, so there is some depth. However, attention may go to committed receiver, Damion Miller to see if he can stick out.

Miller is a four-star recruit coming out of Tyler, TX. He’s ranked No. 24 among wide receivers for the 2017 class by 247Sports.com.

For whoever the quarterback may be whether it’s Shane Buechele or Sam Ehlinger, Miller will be able to provide a downfield threat to the offense. He can stretch the field and create separation with defensive backs, as evidenced by his 22.7 yards per reception in high school. 25 receiving touchdowns were also totaled during this time.

Miller may take a year or two to break out of the group, especially with veteran receivers like Foreman, Dorian Leonard, and Jake Oliver returning. Freshman Devin Duvernay also flashed promise. Once a few of the former three graduate after 2017, we could then see the impact that this prospect can make.





2. ILB Gary Johnson

Gary Johnson would become the first big defensive get for Texas Football before National Signing Day. He’s the top junior college ILB and fifth on the National Composite, among JUCO prospects.

Johnson would not only be Herman’s first top defensive acquisition, but the best player on this side of the ball that they recruited all throughout the process. The Dodge City Community College star would tally 215 tackles, 11.5 sacks, and forced nine fumbles through two years. While these numbers came on the secondary level of college football, they’re impressive enough to warrant national recognition, which turned him into one of the best JUCO prospects.

To show off how much of a force Johnson can be with getting to the backfield, he ran a 4.3 40-yard dash last year (h/t Alabama.com). He should make for a run-stopping machine under new defensive coordinator, Todd Orlando, someone known for his rush defenses at Houston.

Bringing in Johnson should also allow players like Malik Jefferson to move to his natural position of outside linebacker. He had played inside the past few seasons, so making him comfortable could be a step toward improving one of the lowest ranked defenses in the Big 12.

1. RB Toneil Carter

When Doak Walker Award winner D’Onta Foreman declared for the 2017 NFL Draft, it left over 2,000 yards of offense for Texas to fill. While replicating that number is a difficult task, this will leave a gaping hole for what was the key part of one of the worst teams in the Big 12.

Then came recruiting season, which would be a short one for Herman. However, he managed to acquire Daniel Young and one of the top running backs in the 2017 class, Toneil Carter. He would be flipped from Georgia to Texas in December.

Carter is considered a top 10 running back and the No. 158 overall player for the National Composite. He enrolled at Texas already and could have a head-start on the starting running back competition.

If the Houston native can win the starting job, he’ll be a featured player on the Longhorn offense. This could begin with a committee since Young, returning tailbacks Chris Warren III and Kyle Porter, the latter of which was a four-star recruit in 2016.

Texas may very well look to Carter under the new regime given that he’s probably most familiar with Herman. It will likely require a strong spring practice at first, but the talent is there for him to make potentially the biggest impact of every recruit brought in.

