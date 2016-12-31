Texas Football Recruiting: Tom Herman Reacts to TE Reese Leitao’s Commitment

Following tight end, Reese Leitao’s commitment to Texas this past week, head coach Tom Herman reacted with a humorous tweet.

Tom Herman has been moving quickly through the recruiting trail after taking over as Texas football head coach in November. He has flipped a handful of commitments to get high school athletes to join the Longhorns, including running back Toneil Carter from Georgia and offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter from Oklahoma State.

Most recently Herman got tight end Reese Leitao to commit. This came a little over one week after he announced his decommitment from Nebraska, which made Texas a likely destination for this player.

Following Leitao’s commitment, Herman took to Twitter to react to the news becoming official. He then included a GIF of how tight ends coach Corby Meekins feels about this:

#HookEm Just get started. This latest commit is the 2nd one at a position of need. He's one of the best in the country. @corbymeekins like: pic.twitter.com/mTUKQMMJkw — Coach Tom Herman (@CoachTomHerman) December 30, 2016

It looks like Herman and his staff are certainly enthusiastic over the latest player to join the Longhorns. Given the recent success this staff has had in getting others to flip their commitments, this reaction may be warranted.

Leitao is a 6-foot-4, 234-pound tight end who’s considered to be a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 34 overall tight end in the 2017 class and the 11th ranked player from Oklahoma. His National Composite is 727th in the nation.

The Houston offense under Herman didn’t use the tight end particularly much in the passing game in 2016. Tight end Tyler McCloskey finished with just 23 receptions for 233 yards to lead the way, so could those numbers be a future expectation for Leitao?

The Longhorns recruiting class is continuing to come together and should add more players as we enter 2017. National Signing Day is also approaching, so that may be where we see Herman and his staff put the final pieces in place for next season.

